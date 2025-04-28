New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The staff of Preet Vihar Police Station, East District, arrested one individual involved in a recent firing incident outside the Restaurant & Bar. The action was part of ongoing efforts to enforce the district's zero-tolerance policy against crime, a release said.

According to police, the incident took place on the night of April 26 around 10:30 PM, when a person, Sachin (30), a resident of Shahdara, reported that shots were fired into the air outside the restaurant. Acting promptly, officers registered a first information report under Section 324(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25/27 of the Arms Act after verifying the facts.

During the investigation, the crime scene was carefully examined, leading to the recovery of one empty shell and a live cartridge. Utilising CCTV footage, technical surveillance, and local intelligence inputs, the police team successfully identified and apprehended the accused, identified as Affak, a resident of Etah district in Uttar Pradesh. An illegal pistol, believed to be the weapon used in the incident, was recovered from his possession at the time of arrest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East District) Abhishek Dhaniya (IPS) stated that during interrogation, Accused Affak confessed to the crime. He disclosed that a few days prior, a quarrel had erupted between BP House staff, owner Parmender, and his Instagram friend Sahil. Following an alleged altercation in which Affak and Sahil were reportedly assaulted and humiliated, Affak, instigated by Sahil, returned to the restaurant on April 26 and opened fire at its entrance.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the co-accused, Sahil. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

