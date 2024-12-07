New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a man and recovered two kilograms of cannabis that could be worth Rs 10 lakhs from his possession as part of its Anti-Drug campaign, according to the police.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Ram Tamang, a native of Assam who has been residing in Delhi for the past 20 years.

Ankit Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South, told ANI, "We have arrested a man namely Ram Tamang. We have been running an anti-drug campaign for a few days. There was a case against Tamang in 2020 and when surveillance was kept on him, it was found that he used to sell cannabis in small packets. More than two kg of cannabis has been recovered, it could be worth Rs 10 lakhs. He is a resident of Assam but has been living in Delhi for 20 years."

Notably, on December 1, Delhi Police launched a comprehensive month-long campaign against drugs, amid ongoing preparations for the New Year celebration in the National capital.

According to Delhi Police, it is working rigorously on a zero-tolerance policy against narcotics and is committed to eradicating narcotic drugs from the root, with the support of all stakeholders and the general public.

In addition, Delhi Police is taking stringent action against narco-offenders under the PITNDPS Act (Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) and financial investigation under section 68 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.

As of November 15, 2024, detention orders against six drug traffickers were issued. In one matter, the screening committee approved the proposal. However, a detention order is yet to be issued by the Department of Revenue, Union Finance Minister.

On December 4, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal highlighted the drug issue in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Kejriwal said that wherever he meets the people, they all tell him the same thing--that drug abuse is increasing everywhere.

"People are urging me to raise the issue of drugs. But where are these drugs coming from? Drugs are not even manufactured in Delhi. On October 1, 562 kilos of cocaine and 40 kilos of marijuana were seized in Mahipalpur. They came from Gujarat. A total of 1289 kg of cocaine was seized. During the Lok Sabha elections itself, drugs worth Rs 30,959 crore were seized, out of which 30 per cent was seized from Gujarat alone. In September 2021, three thousand tonnes of drugs were seized from Mundra Port. In the last few years, drugs worth two and a half lakh crore have been seized in Gujarat. Drugs are coming from Mundra Port via sea. Its factories are set up in Gujarat and from there it is being sent to Punjab, UP, Rajasthan, MP, Delhi everywhere," Arvind Kejriwal claimed.

He further pointed out that in this country, the responsibility for controlling drugs lies with the Home Minister. (ANI)

