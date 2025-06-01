New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Three armed robbers were arrested on Sunday after a brief exchange of fire in Delhi's Usmanpur area, in which two of them were injured during the shootout.

The accused, identified as Sameer (21) and Tarun (23), both residents of Shahdara, and Kunal Sharma (23), a resident of Pandav Nagar, Meerut, opened fire on the police team using illegal firearms.

The police retaliated, injuring all three suspects during the exchange.

According to the official, a police team from PS New Usmanpur was on patrol duty when it received a tip-off regarding the presence of individuals involved in recent robberies who were allegedly planning another crime near 5th Pusta.

Acting on the input, the team reached the Yamuna Khadar area and noticed three suspicious individuals.

Upon seeing the police, the suspects attempted to flee into the nearby jungle. When the police team instructed them to stop for a check, the suspects opened fire in an attempt to escape.

Sensing imminent danger, the police team quickly retaliated in self-defence using their service pistols.

Employing their training and tactical skills, the team successfully overpowered the three suspects.

Two country-made pistols and three live cartridges were recovered from their possession. During the exchange of fire, two suspects (Sameer and Tarun) sustained bullet injuries to their legs.

The injured suspects were taken to JPC Hospital for medical treatment. Crime and forensic teams inspected the spot.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Sameer had previously been involved in two cases, including robbery, was registered in PS Mansarovar Park case under the relevant acts of IPC and BNS.

During sustained interrogation, all three accused confessed to their involvement in the present and other criminal cases, which are currently being verified.

On detailed investigation, it came to light that the accused used to lure people through an online dating app and rob them when they met the accused.

A case has been registered under the relevant section of the BNS at PS New Usmanpur. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

