New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has arrested two individuals accused of defrauding several vendors out of crores of rupees under the guise of supplying goods for a central government initiative -- the Rashtriya Gramin Saksharta Mission (RGSM), a release said.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Capt Shivender Singh Bakshi, who alleged that he was lured and induced by the accused, identified as Anita Upadhyay and Karunakar alias Ratnakar Upadhyay, into registering as a vendor for RGSM, which is stated to be a government undertaking, said that he was not aware of the details of the agreement.

According to the police, the complainant was promised tenders to supply school uniforms for students from underprivileged backgrounds across several states. However, after taking delivery of the school dresses from the complainant, the accused persons did not pay the amount and misappropriated it. Bakshi also paid approximately Rs 2 crore as commission under the pretext of securing the tender.

Further investigation revealed that Ratnakar Upadhyay had created a fake website under the name RGSM, while Anita Upadhyay had opened a bank account under the same name. Banking records confirmed the transfer of funds from the complainants to the RGSM account. Ratnakar is alleged to have withdrawn Rs 3.5 crore from the account for personal use, and Anita was also found to be a financial beneficiary.

Both accused were arrested in two cases. Police custody remand was obtained in both cases from the court concerned.

Two truckloads carrying approximately 45,000 school uniforms, worth around Rs 1.5 crore, supplied by the complainant, were seized by the police. Both accused have been previously arrested by the Chhattisgarh police for a similar offence related to supplies for RGSM.

Three other similar complaints have been registered at EOW, all under investigation.

Both accused have a criminal history. Ratnakar Upadhyay (40), an arts graduate, has multiple cases registered against him in Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Delhi, including a rape case at Paharganj police station. Anita Upadhyay (35), a science graduate and head of the alleged RGSM trust, also has a record of arrest by Chhattisgarh Police in a similar fraud case.

They were unemployed and allegedly turned to orchestrating such schemes for financial gain. (ANI)

