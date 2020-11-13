New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Delhi Police have arrested two men who were allegedly running an interstate illegal firearms racket, officials said on Friday.

The accused Prempal (56) and his son Rinku (29), residents of Aligarh district sourced arms from Madhya Pradesh and supplied them in the National Capital Region and western Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Twenty-two pistols hidden inside a voltage stabilizer have been recovered from them, police said.

Both were arrested on Thursday after police received inputs that they would come at a bus stand in Indraprastha Park at Sarai Kale Khan, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) PS Kushwah said during interrogation, the accused disclosed that the seized pistols were sourced from an arms manufacturer based in Sendhwa, Madhya Pradesh.

Prempal also disclosed that he has been supplying arms to criminals and gangsters based in Delhi-NCR and western UP for the last 20 years.

In 2001, he came in contact with an arms supplier in Aligarh who lured him to work for him as a courier. Later, he developed his own network of procuring illegal firearms from Sendhwa for supplying in Delhi-NCR and UP, the officer said.

Prempal has been previously involved in eight cases, including arms trafficking, Gangster Act and riots in Delhi and UP and has already supplied more than 1,000 firearms in Delhi -NCR in the last eight years, the officer added.

