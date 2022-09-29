New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Wednesday apprehended three, claimed to be dreaded criminals associated with criminal gangs. The criminals were nabbed by a team of special staff near Baba Haridas Nagar Police Station, the officials said.

The criminals were identified as Narender alias Devender (44), Mohit (25) and Bijender (39). Narender (resident of Panipat), a sharpshooter, was the main shooter of the Naveen Khati gang, and Bijender (resident of Jhajjar) was a member of the Nitu Dabodia gang. Both were involved in several cases of murder and robbery, informed the police.

The three were nabbed after the team of special staff constituted for a special task laid down a trap near the Baba Haridas Nagar Police Station after receiving specific information regarding Devender on Wednesday, officials underlined.

The police got active after a case was filed in the Baba Haridas Nagar Police Station on 27 September. wherein the complainant stated that while working on CNG Pump at Mitraon Road, three persons came in a Santro car to fill CNG. After filling the CNG, they refused to give them money and showed a pistol instead. The teams of Baba Haridas Nagar Police Station started probing the incident. After enquiry it came to know that Devender Shooter, who is a gang member of the Naveen Khati gang was also present in the car, officials said in a statement.

"A team of Special Staff was tasked to regularly make surveillance over the bail-out gang members of different gangs active in the district and adjoining states. the team was constituted to nab such criminals who roam in areas with illegal firearms and ammunition to commit crimes", police added.

"CCTV cameras of the spot were checked to get some trail. The team followed the trail and as per clues, secret informers were deployed in the border areas so as to get some information about Devender. On Wednesday specific information was received by the team regarding Devender who along with his two associates will come into the area of Baba Haridas Nagar Police Station with illegal Arms and Ammunition. Accordingly, a trap was laid down in the area and all the three accused were arrested by the team", Police underlined.

Three illegal firearms and seven live cartridges were recovered from their possession. (ANI)

