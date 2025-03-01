New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested three people in connection with a burglary case and recovered stolen gold worth Rs 6 lakh in Burari area, an official said on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Supreet Singh alias Hunny Singh (33), Mohd Imran (28) and Raj Kumar Paliwal (55).

Also Read | What Is Fake LinkedIn Job Scam? How Can You Protect Your Sensitive Information While Searching for Jobs Online?.

"Police recovered stolen gold jewellery worth approximately Rs 6 lakh from Raj Kumar Paliwal, who acted as the receiver of the stolen goods," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.

The burglary occurred on the night of February 22, when a house in Satya Vihar in Burari was broken into, and valuable gold items were stolen, he said.

Also Read | Jadavpur University Row: SFI Members Gherao West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu Inside Campus, Demand Immediate Election of JU Students' Council (See Pic and Videos).

The police analysed footage from around 100 CCTV cameras in the area and, through local intelligence and surveillance, identified Supreet Singh, a criminal with a history of involvement in 13 other cases, including robbery and theft.

He added that Singh confessed to the crime during interrogation and revealed that he had sold the stolen jewelry to Paliwal through Imran. Both individuals were apprehended on February 27, and part of the stolen jewellery was recovered, the officer said.

The police are still searching for two other accused, identified as Murli and Kaptan, who are currently absconding.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)