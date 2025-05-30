New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): In a coordinated operation, the North West District of Delhi Police apprehended 38 Bangladeshi nationals from different areas of Delhi. These individuals, including women and children, had previously resided in Nuh and came to Delhi via Bihar, Delhi Police said.

According to officials, the arrested individuals had previously been residing in Nuh and later travelled through Bihar before reaching Delhi.

As per police sources, these Bangladeshi nationals initially attempted to settle in Bihar but failed to establish any connections or find suitable means of livelihood there. Consequently, they moved to Delhi, where they began working in factories and residing in unauthorised settlements.

The arrested group includes women and children, and all individuals are reported to be illegal immigrants without valid documents.

On Thursday, the East District Police of Delhi apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals, including three minors, residing illegally in the National Capital Region.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Md Shaheen (30), his wife Rujeena (26), and their children: a 14-year-old son, a nine-year-old daughter, and a four-year-old son. All are residents of Shimulbari village, Police Station Phulbari, Kurigram district, Rangpur, Bangladesh.

The individuals had reportedly entered India through unauthorised riverine routes along the Indo-Bangladesh border and lived covertly in the Anand Vihar area of East Delhi to avoid detection.

DCP East Abhishek Dhania said, "The operation was conducted on May 28 by a Special Staff team and the overall guidance of senior district police officials. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the team deployed a mix of human intelligence and technical surveillance to locate the suspects."

This operation forms part of a broader drive launched on November 19, 2024, to identify and act against illegal immigrants in the district. Since the launch of the drive, 20 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been identified and deported, DCP Dhania said.

Delhi Police reiterated their commitment to maintaining internal security and enforcing immigration laws, stressing that efforts to locate and remove illegal immigrants from the region will continue with unwavering focus.

Similarly, sources said that around 160 Bangladeshi nationals were being deported from the capital city of Delhi to Bangladesh through the Hindon airbase on Thursday. (ANI)

