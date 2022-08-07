New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): A team of the Delhi Crime Branch arrested an accused in a case of robbery at Uttam Nagar Police Station, Delhi on Sunday. He had been absconding for the last five years.

According to DCP, Crime Vichitra Veer, "The Northern Range-II of Crime Branch unit at Rohini Sector-18, Delhi received an input about a wanted criminal namely Mukesh Sharma, a resident of Uttam Nagar, Delhi. He was involved in the case that took place on December 27, 2017, and cases were registered under sections 392, 411 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)."

The complainant had stated in his complaint that he was a taxi driver and he had then come to drop passengers in the vicinity of Uttam Nagar, Delhi. Suddenly four persons had come in front of his vehicle and stopped his car. They allegedly pushed the complainant from his car and looted his cash, mobile and tried to flee. Two persons namely Sunil and Mukesh were apprehended on the spot while two other persons managed to escape.

Sunil and Mukesh later got bail from the court but Mukesh jumped bail and did not appear before the court for trial. The court later issued a non-bailable warrant against him and later on issued an order of attachment of property against the accused.

Later on, Crime Branch received input and located the hideout of wanted criminal Mukesh in Dwarka, Delhi and the accused was apprehended.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

