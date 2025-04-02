New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): A man has been arrested for his involvement in multi-crore property fraud case, Delhi police said, adding that the accused misappropriated company funds and allegedly used Rs 3.33 crore for personal expenses.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Mohsin Mohammed (36), who was involved in a fraudulent property sale worth crores of rupees.

The officials informed that the accused obtained credit facilities worth Rs 95 crores from Yes Bank Limited in 2016. He sold flats constructed on the mortgaged property, collecting Rs 13 crores from homebuyers. The accused allegedly used Rs 3.33 crores for personal expenses, the police added.

The police arrested Moshin on March 26, 2025, after a raid at a hotel in Nizamuddin (West). During interrogation, he admitted to misappropriating company funds.

Further investigation revealed his involvement in other similar crimes.

Earlier, Delhi Police arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping and robbery of a cab driver, officials said on Monday.

According to officials, the incident occurred on March 27, 2025, when the complainant, Satender Pal, a cab driver, was replacing a flat tire on his vehicle near Shani Mandi, Road No. 51, Adarsh Nagar.

Two unidentified men approached him, forcefully pushed him inside his car, assaulted him, and demanded money for his release, DCP North West Bhisham Singh said.

"A case of kidnapping-cum-robbery was registered, and a police team was formed to investigate the matter," the DCP said, adding that the team examined multiple CCTV footages, deployed informers, and conducted several raids to track down the suspects.

Officials said that the accused, Vishnu Jha and Deepak, were apprehended near Jheel at Mukundpur, where the stolen car was also recovered. Both individuals have been identified as habitual offenders with prior involvement in seven criminal cases, including theft, snatching, and violations under the Gambling Act. (ANI)

