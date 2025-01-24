New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Delhi Police have arrested a shooter and member of the Chhenu gang, who was wanted for his involvement in the murder of a gym trainer in Trilokpuri, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Shoaib, was arrested after a series of interstate raids conducted in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.

The murder took place on December 12, when Ravi Yadav, a 32-year-old gym trainer, was shot at Chhota Park in Trilokpuri. Shoaib was one of the shooters who fired at Yadav during a bonfire gathering.

Ravi succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital, the official said adding that an FIR was registered at Kalyanpuri Police Station, and an investigation was launched.

Initially, three suspects involved in the conspiracy were arrested by the police, but Shoaib and another shooter, Sonu, evaded capture.

Sonu was apprehended in Ajmer, Rajasthan, on January 2, but managed to escape. He was later arrested on Wednesday from the Mehrauli-Badarpur road and has confessed to his involvement in the murder.

The murder of Yadav was reportedly orchestrated to avenge an attack on a gang member, the official said.

