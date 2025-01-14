New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 36-year-old engineer for allegedly smuggling stolen mobile phones to neighbouring countries, and seized 195 such devices worth Rs 2 crore from his possession, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Manish Yadav, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Yadav sourced the mobile phones from thieves who stole them from busy Metro stations or crowded buses and marketplaces in Delhi-NCR, police said.

Acting on a tip-off about his presence in the area, police laid a trap in Wazirabad and arrested Yadav even as he attempted to flea, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Sanjay Kumar Sain, said.

A search of his premises led to the recovery of 195 high-value mobile phones, including 39 iPhones, with an estimated value of Rs 2 crore, the DCP said, adding that efforts are being made to locate the owners of the stolen phones.

During interrogation, Yadav disclosed that he teamed up with juveniles and thieves whom he tasked with stealing mobile phones from crowded areas. After purchasing the stolen phones for a low price, he sold them in bulk in international markets, primarily in the neighbouring countries, the DCP said.

Yadav was initially involved in scrap trading, but later connected with Naeem, a buyer of stolen stolen mobile phones from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, who offered him commission ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 per phone, the officer said.

Four cases are registered against Yadav, who was arrested in 2017 on similar charges, he added.

