New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): A team of Special Cell arrested a miscreant after an encounter near the Qutub Minar area in the national capital, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

The miscreant was identified as Neeraj alias Katya against whom nearly two dozen cases are registered in the city.

According to the police, they received information about his visit near the Qutub Minar area on Saturday night, following which the police swung into action.

"After this, the team set a trap and caught him in the night. However, on seeing the police around, the accused opened fire, in response to which the police also fired. No one was shot during the encounter," the police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

