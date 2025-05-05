New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): The Delhi police on Sunday arrested a 24-year-old accused in a hit-and-run attempt to murder case, Vijay alias Lale, who is a resident of the Rangpuri area of Delhi. Apart from arresting the accused, the police also seized a Mahindra Thar, the offending vehicle in the case.

On May 4, information regarding an attempt to murder was received at the Vasant Kunj South police station by complainant Rajiv Kumar, who was intentionally hit by a four-wheeler (Mahindra Thar) driver at the Red Light, Mahipalpur Flyover, Mahipalpur, Delhi.

Also Read | Dharam Singh Chhokar Arrested: Ex-Congress MLA Arrested From Delhi's 5-Star Hotel in INR 1,500 Crore Money Laundering Case.

He sustained multiple crushed/fractured injuries on his legs and ankle. The injured person was serving as a Security Guard at Firewall Securities Ltd. Accordingly, a case u/s 281/109(1) BNS was registered at Vasant Kunj South police station, and an investigation was conducted.

The team worked diligently to identify the vehicle and driver involved in the case, and the officials searched CCTV footage extensively in the vicinity of the crime scene.

Also Read | Startup Hiring Surge: India Sees 32% Jump in Startup Recruitment, Driven by Sustainable Growth and Innovation, Says Report.

The team's painstaking efforts to solve a hit-and-run case yielded the desired result, and the case was solved within six hours of the incident. The offending vehicle was identified as a black Mahindra Thar through the CCTV footage, and the owner of the vehicle was traced.

A notice u/s 133 of the MV Act was served to the vehicle's owner. During the investigation, the offender driver, Vijay alias Lale, a resident of Near Tata Telco, Rangpuri, Delhi, age 24, was arrested, and the offending vehicle, Mahindra Thar, was also seized.

According to the security guard, he was run over by a truck after he asked the driver not to honk, he suffered multiple injuries, and the entire incident was caught on CCTV.

Earlier on April 4, Delhi Police arrested the main accused involved in a double murder in Adarsh Nagar, police said.The main accused, identified as Nand Kishore alias Thuria (65), was residing in Model Town in Delhi.

The double murder case unfolded in Adarsh Nagar on April 22, 2025, when a quarrel near Parmanand Hospital traffic light turned deadly. Two individuals, Kamal and Amzad, were admitted to BJRM Hospital with severe injuries and were later declared dead. Another person, Abid, was also injured in the incident, the police said in a statement.

The Adarsh Nagar police station promptly registered a case under sections 109(1), 103(1), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)