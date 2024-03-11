New Delhi, March 11: Delhi Police busted a prostitution racket gang in which seven people were apprehended and six women rescued in the Shahdara area of Delhi, a police official said. "One operator of the sex racket along with the lady and five other individuals were apprehended, and six girls were rescued from exploitation," said the police official. According to the police, on March 9, the Special Staff, Shahdara received clear information regarding the operation of a prostitution racket at Anarkali Garden Jagat Puri, Delhi.

In response, a joint team comprising members of the Special Staff and PS Jagat Puri was constituted and the team acted on the information, the police official added. Further, the police said that an undercover agent, HC Navneet equipped with 1500 rupees, was dispatched to gather evidence. Upon arrival, the decoy customer met a person named Karan Chaddha, who solicited girls for the customer. Sex Racket Busted in Thane: 36-Year-Old Man Held for Operating Sex Racket in Bhayander; Two Women Rescued

Karan Chaddha then introduced HC Navneet to a lady who purportedly headed the operation and offered to provide girls with sexual services, the police said. Subsequently, that lady presented seven girls to the HC Navneet for sexual services and charged Rs 1500 for the same. According to the police as soon they received confirmation of the illegal activities, a raid was swiftly conducted at the aforementioned address. A total of seven people were arrested and six girls were rescued during the raid, the police added. Sex Racket Busted in Pune: Police Bust Prostitution Racket Run by Thai Woman in Koregaon Park, Rescue Two Victims

The joint efforts of the Special Staff and PS Jagat Puri resulted in the disruption of the prosecution racket operation and the rescue of victims from further exploitation, added the police official. A case under IPC sections 3,4 and 8 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act 1956 has been registered at Police Station Jagat Puri, said the police. An investigation of the case is in progress. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)