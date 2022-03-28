New Delhi, March 28: A team of officials from Indira Gandhi International Airport Police station busted a prostitution racket and arrested three accused in the case including the girl, as informed the police official on Monday.

On March 21, the IGI Police received information through a secret informer about the prostitution racket being operated in the vicinity of the Aerocity area at IGI Airport. A special team of police was formed to conduct raids in the area. Mumbai: Man Stabs Wife to Death in Broad Daylight, Arrested in Colaba.

The police team reached the Aerocity area and caught the accused broker identified as Naveen red-handed who had come to drop a woman, involved in the racket, at the hotel. The police apprehended the woman inside the hotel and caught Naveen outside the hotel.

The police said the accused Naveen was contacted through a secret informer. To track the accused, a room was also booked in Hotel Holiday Inn.

Naveen came to the hotel with a woman to drop her to the decoy customer waiting already. He dropped her at the porch of the Hotel and took a certain sum of money in advance. After that, the girl reached the hotel and took advance money from the decoy customer. At the direction of the decoy customer, the raiding team entered the hotel room and the girl was apprehended with the help of lady police.

Meanwhile, Naveen who came to drop the girl was arrested outside the hotel.

An FIR has been filed against the accused in the IGI Police station under sections 4, 5 of the Immoral Trafficking and Prevention Act (ITP) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police revealed the accused used Whatsapp to approach the customers, where they send the photos of girls to the customers' contact and after receiving the token money, the broker used to drop the girl at the given place.

During the investigation, the police found that the broker Naveen along with the co-accused Riyash Siddiqui was operating the sex racket from a hotel taken on lease in Sector 45, Gurgaon. Both were operating an organised racket of prostitution in Delhi and NCR along with their three other associates.

Further investigation of the case is underway, further raids are being carried out to arrest the other brokers.

