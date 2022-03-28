Mumbai, March 28: A man has been arrested from Mumbai's Colaba area for stabbing his wife to death in broad daylight on Saturday.

A senior police official said, "The accused, Mohammad Irfan Chitawali, married Shaheen five years ago. They often fought over trivial issues due to which Chitawali began living with his parents in Titwala."

Shaheen, who worked as domestic help, lived with her two children in the Shiv Shakti Nagar area of Colaba, added the police official.

Police official further added, "On Friday evening, Chitawali called Shaheen saying that he wants to sort out the issues and wants to live together. Shaheen went to meet him on Saturday and the accused took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed her around 20 times on the neck and stomach and killed her."

The police have arrested the accused and registered a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and produced him in court. The court has sent him to police custody till March 30.

