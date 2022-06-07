New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): The Special Cell of Delhi Police busted an illegal arms syndicate and arrested a person, said an official release on Tuesday.

According to Delhi Police, the syndicate has been indulged in supplying illegal arms and ammunition in Delhi NCR and Western Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Indians Do Not Appreciate Offensive Remarks Against Any Religion as Per IANS-CVoter Snap Poll.

The arrested person is identified as Mange Ram (43), a resident of Meerut. Police recovered five semi-automatic pistols, 10 country-made pistols and four live cartridges from his possession.

Police had the information about that a member of the syndicate will come to Delhi to supply a big consignment of illegal firearms and ammunition, to some of his associates or dealer of illegal arms. He was arrested near Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay DTC Bus Terminal on Delhi-Tronika City Pusta Road.

Also Read | Oppo Reno 8Z 5G Specifications Reportedly Tipped Online.

A case has been registered under the arms act in Special Cell Police Station. Efforts are being made to nab other members of the syndicate. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)