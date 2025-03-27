New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Delhi Police has busted a vehicle theft syndicate operating across the country with the arrest of seven people, an official said on Thursday.

"The syndicate, allegedly masterminded by Dubai-based Khawaja Shaik Husain alias Sarik alias Sata, specialised in stealing and trafficking high-end vehicles across the country," Delhi Police said in a statement.

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: Advocate Assaulted With Stick, Forced To Drink Urine After Refusing Alcohol at Client's Holi Party in Para; Probe On.

"The crackdown led to the arrest of seven people and the recovery of luxury cars, fake number plates and key programming tools used in vehicle theft," the statement read.

The syndicate was unravelled following a planned operation spanning several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and West Bengal.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi's Absence at Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Robert Vadra Says Congress MP Believes in Prayers, Not Media Display.

The Crime Branch conducted raids in Meerut, Bhogaon, Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh), Kalaburagi, Bengaluru (Karnataka), Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh), Punjab and Kolkata (West Bengal), leading to the capture of key syndicate members, read the statement.

The accused identified as Raj Babu alias Akib, Md Rais alias Mulla, Sagir Ahmad were apprehended from UP, Sumit Jalan Shailender Shaw alias Raj Shaw, Arka Bhattacharya from West Bengal and Ravi Kuldeep from Rajasthan.

"These people played critical roles in the syndicate, including vehicle theft, supply chain logistics and black-market sales of stolen cars," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Apoorva Gupta in the statement said.

She said that the syndicate employed sophisticated methods to steal and dispose of vehicles. Gang members used computer-based scanning devices and key programming tools to bypass security systems, reprogram engine control modules (ECM), and create new keys for stolen vehicles.

"The gang had sub-groups specialising in stealing SUVs and luxury cars. These vehicles were then transported to different states, including Rajasthan, Manipur, Nagaland, Chhattisgarh, Nagpur, Ahmedabad and even across the Nepal border," DCP Gupta further said.

She said that given the organised nature of the criminal operation, Delhi Police invoked Sections 3 and 4 of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA Act) against the accused. The act, designed to curb organised crime, was applied after police discovered that members of the syndicate had been involved in multiple serious offences over the past decade.

"The invocation of MCOCA was necessary as this is not a case of isolated vehicle thefts but a deep-rooted organised crime network with national and international links," said the DCP.

She said that the syndicate's mastermind, Khawaja Shaik Husain hails from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh. Born in 1971, he was initially involved in petty crimes but soon expanded his operations into large-scale vehicle theft and black-market sales.

According to police records, Sarik moved to Delhi in 1996 and worked as a driver before infiltrating the auto theft underworld. By 1999, he had established a vehicle-lifting racket. His criminal record includes over 60 cases spanning offences such as vehicle theft, dacoity, forgery, rioting, cheating, and violations under the Arms Act, Gangster Act, and the National Security Act (NSA).

"He has been declared a proclaimed offender in two cases related to Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) by the Special Cell of Delhi Police. His links to counterfeit currency smuggling and possible terror financing are also under investigation," said the officer.

DCP Gupta also said that each of the arrested had a specific role within the syndicate -- Raj Babu, a B.Sc. graduate had been supplying stolen vehicles since 2014, reportedly stealing 30–35 vehicles over the last two years.

Sagir Ahmad, previously involved in 22 cases, executed vehicle thefts and was earlier booked for an attempt to murder. Ravi Kuldeep, initially a DJ operator, fell into crime and has prior arrests for dacoity and attempt to murder, Md Rais was arrested in 2011 for illegal arms trafficking before shifting to vehicle theft operations, DCP Gupta said.

"We are further investigating the role of the rest accused. We have recovered two Toyota Fortuners, four Hyundai Cretas, one Hyundai Alcazar and one Kia Seltos," he said. They also recovered fake number plates, blank remote car keys and forged vehicle registration documents.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)