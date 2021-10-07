New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): An anti-terror mock drill was carried out at the ISBT, Kashmere Gate on Thursday, where the scenario was created with four terrorists fully armed having a few civilians as hostages at the first floor of the ISBT, said a press release by the Delhi Police.

According to the press release, a message was flashed to all concerned agencies including CAT, Fire, DDMA, Spl. Cell, SWAT teams of Delhi Police. Within minutes of the incident, a Command Post was set up under the leadership of Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP/North District. Five to six teams from within the North District police were pooled in with complete bulletproof jackets and firepower to act as first responders.

Further, complete access control was established within minutes and the incident site was cordoned off to avoid any further damage.

"All agencies responded swiftly," said the release.

The terrorists were challenged by the team of North District under the supervision of Anita Roy, Addl. DCP/North District, comprising of Uma Shankar, ACP of Kotwali, Inspr. Dharmender Kumar, SHO PS Kashmere Gate etc. along with Special Cell and SWAT team of Delhi Police under the guidance of DCP, North District.

Out of four terrorists, one terrorist was overpowered by the team of Spl. Staff, North District and SHO PS Kashmere Gate, who were the first responders. Three other terrorists were neutralised by the team of Special Cell and SWAT of Delhi Police. Four hostages were recovered and evacuated safely and the injured were rushed to hospital in good time, according to the release.

ISBT, Kashmere Gate is one of the oldest Inter State Bus Terminals of Delhi and is a highly sensitive vital installation that is vulnerable to anti-social threats.

The release further said that in the run-up to the festive season, North District will be regularly organising such mock drills at important vital installations augmented by Anti-Terror measures in all vital installations and market areas. (ANI)

