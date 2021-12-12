New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Saturday felicitated 19 personnel selected as best division officers, beat officers, PCR teams and traffic cops, officials said.

He felicitated the personnel who performed outstanding duties from August to October, they said.

The selected personnel were rewarded with commendation roll and cash rewards along with memento, they added.

