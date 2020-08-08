New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Saturday reviewed the preparedness of the force with senior officials and asked them to increase police visibility in vulnerable areas, especially during the night, ahead of the Independence Day.

In a meeting held via a video link, Shrivastava also reviewed the crime and COVID-19 situation in the city, the Delhi Police said in a statement.

The police chief emphasised to his officials the need to increase police visibility. An official said the police conducted a flag march in Mandir Marg area on Saturday to ensure law and order ahead of the Independence Day.

Shrivastava also asked officials to ensure disposal of cases in a time-bound manner and security of senior citizens with regular visit by the beat staff. He stressed on regular training of staff on professional aspect of investigation, counselling and stress management, it said.

The police chief rewarded personnel from Rohini, west, northwest districts, special cell, traffic and railway units for their exemplary work during last few days.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police held an inter-state coordination meeting with its counterparts from neighbouring states to strengthen security in view of the Independence Day.

Senior officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir along with Delhi police officers of the rank of joint commissioners and deputy commissioners participated in the virtual meeting.

Its main objective was to share terror-related intelligence. The officers shared information on anti-social elements taking refuge in the National Capital Region and the need to launch a concerted drive for tenant verification and border checking.

Emphasis was laid on verification of staff deployed on duties related to Independence Day arrangements. Officials were asked to keep an eye on movement of paragliders, drones and other flying objects and share information on movement of suspicious elements.

