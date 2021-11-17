New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has stressed upon the urgent need for a thorough impact assessment of crime prevention strategies to make systematic improvements for effective policing in the national capital, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Asthana held a crime review meeting with other senior officers on Tuesday.

The CP instructed that weekly-offs should be provided to SHOs and other inspectors posted in police stations. For the first time, all police stations of the city have been provided with three inspector-rank officers -- station house officer, inspector (law and order) and inspector (investigation), it said.

This will help in better supervision of criminal investigations, evolving law and order challenges and also better management of citizen services at police station level. The availability of three inspectors will also ensure that each inspector gets an assured weekly-off, without hampering the quality of police stations' day-to-day management, the statement said.

Anil Mittal, Additional Public Relation Officer/Consultant of Delhi Police, said that the district DCPs were instructed to review all pending crime against women cases and ensure that charge-sheet is filed within the mandated period. He also instructed to ensure rigorous tenant verification so that no unverified person takes a house on rent.

According to the statement, the commissioner instructed that there is an urgent need for more thorough impact assessment of crime prevention strategies to make systematic improvements for effective policing.

The supervisory officers were directed to ensure effective coordination between railway police, metro police and jurisdictional police for prevention and detection of crime on major transportation hubs, it said.

Reviewing the successful merger and integration of PCR with police stations and separation of law and order and investigation duties at police station level, he applauded the efforts put in by all officers and men which led to over 400 per cent reduction in response time towards distress calls on 112 helpline, prompt redressal of citizen grievances through timely conclusion of investigations, and increased availability of officers in police stations for attending to citizens' concerns, the statement said.

Strict legal action should be taken against bars and restaurants found violating terms of their licenses as such violations compromise public safety, it said.

The district DCPs should make all-out efforts to prevent and detect cases of burglary and house-theft. Henceforth, upon reporting of such crimes, the senior officers of the district as well as crime teams should immediately visit the spot to pick up leads like fingerprints, CCTV footage, etc., and make all possible efforts to apprehend the accused at the earliest, the statement said.

It said that tools and technologies such as online criminal dossier system, facial recognition, etc., should be extensively used to trace the suspects and apprehend them.

As the winter season has already set in, there is a greater need for enhanced night patrolling to prevent street crimes and thefts. The district DCPs were directed to further strengthen pickets and nakabandi during night hours and to ensure intensive checking of vehicles to curb movement of criminal elements during late night hours, the statement said.

Asthana instructed that while investigating cases of use of firearms in crime, the teams should also concentrate on getting the source of ammunition to break the chain of illicit arms trade. Backward and forward investigation should be conducted in cases of drug peddling to burst the syndicates involved, it said.

He also directed the DCPs and Delhi Police Housing Corporation to get the repairs of staff quarters done on priority. Likewise, the medical bills of staff should be cleared at the earliest without delay, the statement stated.

Asthana rewarded 15 police personnel selected as best division officers, beat officers, PCR teams and traffic personnel, who performed outstanding duties in July, it added.

