New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) A Delhi Police constable got injured after three unidentified people fired at him in Bhalswa Dairy area on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place near a police check post when Constable Sandeep stopped three persons on a motorcycle for checking in the afternoon, they said.

When the constable started chasing them, the accused fired at him. The three men fled from the spot, leaving their bike behind, a senior police official said.

Sandeep was rushed to Max Hospital at Shalimar Bagh and was undergoing treatment there, he said.

Efforts are underway to nab the accused persons, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)