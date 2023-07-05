New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The crime branch of Delhi police on Tuesday arrested two sharpshooters of the Kala Jathedi-Naresh Sethi-Anil Chippi gang and recovered 6 pistols along with 14 live cartridges, officials said.

A Delhi police official said with the arrest, the two sensational extortion cases registered in Palam Village police station and Sultanpuri police station have been worked out.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Launches Mukhyamantri Sikho Kamao Yojana.

"Two sharpshooters of the Kala Jathedi-Naresh Sethi-Anil Chippi gang have been arrested by Crime Branch. Six pistols alongwith 14 live cartridges were recovered by Crime Branch," Delhi Police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)