New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The Delhi Police Crime Branch has apprehended two individuals from near Shahdara for their alleged involvement in ATM card swapping and fraudulent cash withdrawals, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Asif (25), son of Mohd. Mange, and Talib alias Kallu (25), son of Mohd. Yameen -- both residents of Giri Market, Loni, Ghaziabad -- were nabbed for duping unsuspecting ATM users by swapping their debit cards and using them to withdraw money.

Also Read | Jabalpur Shocker: Lover Stabs Woman 7 Times in Front of Her Daughter at Bargi Dam After She Refuses His Marriage Proposal.

According to police, the duo would approach vulnerable ATM users, especially senior citizens or those appearing confused, under the pretext of helping them withdraw cash. During this interaction, they would secretly observe the victim entering their PIN and then swap the genuine debit card with a similar-looking fake or stolen one.

These stolen cards were then used to withdraw money from the victims' accounts.

Also Read | 'I Was Kept in Dark': Aishwarya Rai Slams Lalu Prasad Yadav-Rabri Devi After Tej Pratap Yadav's Expulsion From RJD (Watch Video).

Speaking to ANI, Vikram Singh, DCP Crime said, "On May 23, 2025, the team received a credible tip-off that two known fraudsters--Asif and Talib--residents of Loni, involved in vehicle theft and ATM frauds, would be traveling to the Shahdara-Maujpur area on a stolen scooty to commit another fraud. A strategic trap was laid at Kardampuri Nala Road behind Ambedkar College. As a result, the following two suspects were successfully apprehended Asif (25 years) and Talib alias Kallu (25)."

At the time of arrest, the duo was riding a stolen scooty.

The accused had devised a deceptive strategy targeting vulnerable ATM users, especially senior citizens or those appearing confused.

One of them would approach the victim, offering help with the ATM. While pretending to assist, they would discreetly observe the victim entering their PIN. At the opportune moment, they would swap the real debit card with a similar-looking fake or previously stolen card.

Armed with the correct PIN and a genuine card, the duo would quickly visit multiple ATMs to withdraw cash. The use of a stolen scooty allowed rapid movement between ATM locations, helping them avoid detection.

At the time of arrest, the duo was found riding a stolen scooty and was in possession of 41 stolen debit cards.

During interrogation, both accused confessed to targeting elderly and digitally illiterate ATM users. They admitted to multiple incidents of card swapping, unauthorised cash withdrawals, and purchases using the stolen debit cards.

Two CCTV footages have been collected so far, and further investigations are ongoing to link the recovered cards to the respective account holders. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)