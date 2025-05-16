New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Delhi Police's Crime Branch has detained 13 Bangladeshi nationals, including five children, for allegedly residing in India without valid documentation. The individuals were apprehended from village Auchandi in the national capital.

According to DCP Crime, Aditya Gautam, "The detained individuals entered India through unfenced agricultural fields along the India-Bangladesh border and later reached Delhi via Cooch Behar railway station. They reportedly worked as casual labourers in a brick kiln in Kharkhoda, Haryana."

Also Read | Indian Coast Guard Rescues Six Crew Members of MSV Salamath After Cargo Vessel Sinks Off Mangalore Coast (See Pics).

The detained individuals include Md. Rafikul (50), Khoteza Begum (41), Md. Anowar Hussain (37), Md. Aminul Islam (28), Zorina Begum (27), Afroza Khatun (25), Md. Khakhon (20), Hasna (19), and five children.

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has initiated the process for their deportation. The agency is working to identify and apprehend the agent, Zalil Ahmad, who allegedly helped them cross the border.

Also Read | PF Withdrawal via UPI, ATM: EPFO May Allow Instant Withdrawal of Provident Fund Through UPI and ATMs by May-End, Here's What We Know About It.

Meanwhile, in a major crackdown against illegal immigration, Delhi Police deported nearly 125 illegal Bangladeshis from south and southeast Delhi in last six months, Joint Commissioner of Police, Southern range, SK Jain said on May 5.

Joint CP SK Jain said that they also deported around 100 illegal immigrants from other countries. "I am happy to tell you that in last six months, Southern range, covering south and southeast districts, have arrested and deported about 125 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and around 100 illegal immigrants of other countries have also been deported," he said.

Given the threat to national security because of illegal immigrants, SK Jain said that they were found to be involved in many criminal cases.

"These infiltrators threaten national security. Their role has been found in many criminal cases. From the security point of view, this campaign has been launched in Delhi to take the strictest action against illegal immigrants," he said.

He added that the Delhi Police have also taken action against people sheltering these "infiltrators."

"Along with these infiltrators, legal action is also being taken against those who shelter them and make their documents," SK Jain said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)