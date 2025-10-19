New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): At least 28 students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), including Student Union (JNUSU) President Nitesh Kumar, were detained on Saturday evening following a protest outside the campus, in connection with the ongoing election process at JNU, Delhi Police said.

The incident occurred when around 70-80 students gathered at the West Gate of the campus, prompting police to place barricades to restrict their movement towards Nelson Mandela Marg.

According to the Delhi police, the students forcefully pushed through and broke the barricades, manhandled police personnel, used abusive language, and came onto Nelson Mandela Marg, leading to the temporary obstruction of traffic.

The official added that 28 students, including President Nitesh Kumar, Vice President Manisha, and General Secretary Muntia Fatima, were detained.

Six students were bound down under FIR No. 459/25 registered at VKN Police Station. The accused include Nitish Kumar (26), President of JNUSU from Araria, Bihar; Manisha (28), Vice President from Sonipat, Haryana; Munteha Fatima (28), General Secretary from Patna, Bihar; Manikant Patel (27) from Aurangabad, Bihar; Briti Kar (27) from Kolkata, West Bengal; and Saurya Majumdar (28) from East Mumbai.

During the incident, six police personnel (four males and two females) sustained injuries and were sent for medical examination, said the police.

The remaining students, detained under Section 65 of the DP Act, were handed over to their respective professors after medical examination.

Delhi police said that appropriate legal action is being initiated as per the law. (ANI)

