NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16: Antwerp Anchors, a franchise in the EUT20 Belgium Cricket League, today announced that former India fast bowling legend and World Cup winner.

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Zaheer Khan has joined the club as a Co-Owner. One of the most celebrated left-arm pace bowlers of his generation, Zaheer brings to the Antwerp Anchors not only his iconic cricketing stature but a deep passion for growing the game in new markets -- a mission central to the EUT20 league's founding vision.

The EUT20 Belgium Cricket League will be played from June 4 to 14 in Brussels, marking a historic milestone for cricket in continental Europe. The tournament brings together some of the most recognisable names in global T20 cricket, playing for franchise teams that represent Belgium's rich multicultural landscape.

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Zaheer Khan will be formally introduced as Co-Owner and Partner of the Antwerp Anchors in all official league communications, marketing materials, and media engagements. His involvement extends beyond ceremonial -- as a stakeholder, he will play an active role in shaping the franchise's cricketing identity and long-term direction.

"Europe is a big canvas for cricket, and I genuinely believe we are only at the beginning of what is possible here. Being a co-owner of the Antwerp Anchors is not just a business proposition -- it is a chance to be part of building something meaningful from the ground up. What excites me most is the opportunity to find new talent across this continent and give those players the environment, the belief, and the platform to perform to their fullest potential. That has always been close to my heart. I look forward to being in Brussels in June and getting started," Zaheer Khan, Co-Owner, Antwerp Anchors

Anchoring the Antwerp Anchors' playing lineup is a trio of global stars that underscores the franchise's ambition from day one.

Andre Russell -- the explosive West Indian all-rounder and one of the most feared match-winners in T20 cricket worldwide -- headlines the squad. Russell's ability to change the course of a game in a single over makes him arguably the most valuable T20 commodity in the world today.

"Having Zaheer Khan as a co-owner is the clearest possible signal of what the Antwerp Anchors stand for. He is a legend of the game, a proven winner, and someone who knows how to build for the long term. His involvement is not only a huge statement for the franchise, but also a powerful opportunity to support the growth of the European cricketing community and inspire the next generation of youth talent -- a core pillar of Anchor. Add Andre Russell to that picture, and I believe every cricket fan in Europe will want to be watching us in Brussels this June," Nagendra Siddoutam, Owner, Antwerp Anchors.

About the EUT20 Belgium Cricket League

The EUT20 Belgium Cricket League is part of the growing wave of T20 franchise cricket taking root across Europe. The league's inaugural edition will be played from June 4-14 in Brussels, featuring multiple franchise teams and a roster of international talent that reflects the global appeal of the shortest format of the game. Among the confirmed players across franchises for the tournament are David Warner, Alex Hales, Sam Billings, Saim Ayub, Maaz Sadaqat, Martin Guptill, Sakib Ul Hasan, Colin Munro, Wayne Parnell, Chris Lynn, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shoaib Malik, Deep Airee, and Rohit Paudel, among others -- making this one of the most star-studded T20 leagues to debut in Europe.

About Antwerp Anchors

Antwerp Anchors is a franchise in the EUT20 Belgium Cricket League, owned and operated by Anchor Sports AB. The franchise is committed to building a world-class T20 cricket brand in Belgium and across European cricket's emerging landscape.

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