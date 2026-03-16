PNN

New Delhi [India], March 16: Adgully is set to host the 7th edition of the Women Disruptors Summit & Awards 2026 on March 16, 2026, bringing together some of the most influential women leaders from across industries. The summit will revolve around this year's compelling theme, "Influence, Intellect, Impact: Women Leading the Future," highlighting the growing role of women in shaping businesses, innovation, and leadership in a rapidly evolving world.

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The summit will serve as a powerful platform for thought leadership, meaningful dialogue, and recognition of women who are driving transformation across industries. Through keynote sessions and panel discussions, the event will explore how women leaders are influencing change and creating measurable impact.

Complementing these conversations, the Women Disruptors 2026 Awards will celebrate trailblazing women whose work and leadership continue to inspire the next generation of change-makers.

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Bijoya Ghosh, Founder & CEO, Adgully Network, said:"Women leaders today are not just participating in the business ecosystem, they are redefining it. With the Women Disruptors Summit & Awards, we aim to spotlight the inspiring journeys, ideas, and impact of women who are shaping the future across industries. The platform is designed to celebrate leadership, encourage dialogue, and inspire the next generation of women change-makers."

The Women Disruptors Summit & Awards 2026 is supported by leading industry partners. PhonePe joins as the Presenting Partner, while Amazon MX Player and Bullet - the Microdrama App come on board as Powered-By Partners. Apptrove and Fuzion Public Relations support the event as Gold Partners, and Deconstruct is the Gifting Partner for this year's edition.

The event will feature an impressive lineup of industry leaders including:

- Mona Jain, President - Revenue Growth & Business Development, ABP- Babita Baruah, CEO, VML- Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM- Varsha Sindhu Prasad, Content Head - Bullet, Zee Entertainment Enterprises- Mridula Bhatt, Content Marketing Manager, Trackier & Apptrove- Ritika Ahuja, COO, Big Boyz Toys- Samantha Kochhar, Managing Director, Blossom Kochhar Beauty Products- Taniya Pandey, CMO, VLCC- Madhurima Bhatia, Senior Marcom Specialist, IPSOS- Nidhi Rastogi, Head Marketing, UNIQLOThe summit promises powerful conversations, networking opportunities, and inspiring stories from women who are breaking barriers and leading the future.

Register to attend the Women Disruptors Summit & Awards 2026

The day will begin with the Women in AdTech Forum 2026, a focused half-day gathering of senior leaders from across advertising technology, marketing technology, performance marketing, and data-driven businesses. The forum, themed "Beyond Representation: Power, Capital, and Control in AdTech," will explore how women leaders are influencing decision-making, capital access, revenue ownership, and the evolving structure of the AdTech ecosystem.

The forum will convene founders, co-founders, VPs, and directors from across the AdTech landscape for curated keynote sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, highlighting how women leaders are reshaping the operational and strategic fabric of the industry.

About Adgully

Adgully is a one-stop destination for up-to-date news on the business of media, marketing, advertising, and entertainment. The portal covers the entire gamut of the ecosystem with exclusive stories, incisive analysis, interviews, and reports. Founded in 2009, Adgully has established a strong presence in the industry with a legacy of high-impact events including DIGIXX, SCREENEXX, DATAMATIXX, IMAGEXX, MOBEXX, and nationwide editions of CMO's Charcha across Bangalore, Delhi, and Kolkata.

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