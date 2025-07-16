New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Delhi Police has detained five Bangladeshi nationals, including three men and two women, who had been staying illegally in Delhi and had recently come to Palam area of the national capital after working in brick kiln in Haryana.

The team of Operations Cell, South West District apprehended the five Bangladeshi nationals. They have been identified as Akash (26), Chamili Khatun (26), and Mohd. Nahim (27), Halima Begum (40) and Mohd. Usman (13).

Police said they received information on July 13 that some illegal Bangladeshi migrants are roaming in Palam Village area.

Acting swiftly on the secret information, the police staff approached the suspected persons, asked their identification documents, and conducted an enquiry thoroughly. The individuals failed to produce valid documents and admitted to being illegal Bangladeshi migrants who had entered India in 2017 by illegal means, police said.

They were working at brick kilns in Kosli, Rewari, Haryana. Recently, they were asked to discontinue working at their workplace and came to Delhi in search of labour work, police said.

The Police have completed the verification and necessary legal formalities, and their deportation process through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has been initiated.

Earlier in the day, Delhi police deported two Bangladeshi nationals illegally staying in the area of Dwarka District of the national capital.

The Bangladeshi migrants, identified as Shahadatt and Mohammad Anwar, were detained after police conducted a raid in the area upon receiving input that illegal immigrants were roaming in the area.

During the interrogation, both of them disclosed that they had illegally come from Bangladesh, the police said.

According to the police, the Bangladeshi nationals were then produced at office of FRRO, R.K. Puram and after necessary documentation, they were detained at the Centre at Vijay Vihar, Rohini, Delhi

They have been deported as per the procedure, police added. (ANI)

