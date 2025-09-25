New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Delhi Police have registered a case of alleged sexual harassment against Chaitanyananda Saraswati based on a complaint filed at Vasant Kunj North Police Station in the national capital.

According to the FIR, Chaitanyananda Saraswati has been accused of allegedly committing multiple acts of sexual harassment and misconduct. The complaint states that the Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, revoked the Powers of Attorney issued to him in 2008.

Also Read | Kolkata Rains: Heavy Rainfall Leads to Severe Waterlogging in Parts of City, Disrupts Traffic Movement (Watch Videos).

"Further, the Peetham has severed all ties with Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati," an excerpt from the FIR read.

The complaint further highlights communications received by the Peetham on July 28 and August 1, 2025, from a student and an Air Force officer, flagging allegations of "sexual atrocities" committed by the accused. Acting on these inputs, the Governing Council of the Peetham held a virtual meeting with over 30 women students on August 3.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 25, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

In this meeting, the students alleged that they were sexually harassed and traumatised, with claims that those from economically weaker sections were allegedly pressured to visit the Chaitanyananda Saraswati's quarters at night.

The FIR also mentions allegations of lewd messages sent via WhatsApp and SMS, threats of withholding degrees and documents.

Furthermore, the complaint alleges that surveillance cameras were installed inside the women's hostel under the pretext of security, and that some people close to the Chaitanyananda Saraswati allegedly compelled students to comply with the accused's demands while turning a blind eye to complaints.

As per the complaint, students have been threatened with suspension while limiting parental intervention. One case of a student being forced to change her name was also noted. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, issued a statement saying, "Chaitanyananda Saraswati, formerly known as Dr. Parthasarathy, has engaged in activities that are illegal, inappropriate, and detrimental to the interests of Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham. Sringeri (Peetham). As a result, the Peetham has severed all ties with him. The Peetham has also lodged complaints with the relevant authorities regarding illegal acts committed by Chaitanyananda Saraswati." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)