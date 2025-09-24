New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Delhi Police has filed a supplementary charge sheet against gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu and Amardeep Lochab in connection with an MCOCA case being heard in a Rouse Avenue court.

It is alleged that the gangster is running an organised crime syndicate. Nandu is stated to have absconded to the United Kingdom. He was declared a proclaimed offender in May 2025.

In this case, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan has already been chargesheeted. This case is at the stage of arguments on charges.

Special judge Vishal Gogne is hearing the matter, and it is pending for arguments on the charge and other proceedings on September 26.

Balyan and other persons are chargesheeted in a case linked with an organised crime syndicate allegedly run by absconding gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

Balyan is in custody after his arrest on December 4, 2024, in this case. He was chargesheeted by way of a supplementary chargesheet.

The court has already taken cognizance of the main offence under sections 3 and 4 of the MCOC Act on February 24.

On July 15, Delhi Police filed a supplementary charge sheet against two more accused, Vikas Gehlot and his wife, Veenita. Delhi police invoked section 25 of the Arms Act against the accused Veenita.

Delhi police have filed supplementary charge sheets under sections 3 and 4 of MCOCA against Balyan.

In this case, Delhi police have charge sheeted the accused, namely Ritik alias Peter, Rohit alias Anna, Sachin Chikara, Naresh Balyan, Sahil alias Police, Vijay alias Kalu, Vikas Gehlot, Veenita, and Jyoti Prakash alias Baba. Baba is the real brother of Kapil Sangwan. (ANI)

