New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Delhi Police claimed to have foiled a major gang war and arrested three members of the Naveen Bali gang in the national capital.

According to officials, a special checking and area domination drive was carried out across the Outer North district on August 15 under the supervision of DCP Hareshwar Swami in view of Independence Day.

During this drive, Bawana SHO Inspector Rajnikant, along with his team and beat officer Head Constable Harish, noticed a suspicious motorcycle parked outside a hotel for a long time.

On inquiry, it was found that the motorcycle belonged to a man who had been staying in the hotel for three days. The police inspected his room and found three men under suspicious circumstances.

From their possession, police recovered one pistol and 11 live cartridges, a country-made pistol with three cartridges, another pistol with two magazines, and 13 live cartridges, mobile phones with incriminating chats and a motorcycle.

The accused were identified as Anzar Alam (20), Ritik (20), both residents of Chabbu Panna, Pooth Khurd, Delhi, and Rajesh Kumar alias Sardar (28), a resident of Pathankot, Punjab. "No prior criminal involvement of the accused has been found so far; however, a detailed investigation is ongoing," police said in a statement on Sunday.

Police said that while Ritik was tasked with conducting a recce of the target, Anzar and Rajesh were to carry out the murder.

Officials found that Himanshu Bhau, a gang leader hiding abroad, had contacted Anzar and transferred Rs 70,000 to fund the operation. The accused were in constant contact via WhatsApp, they said.

Police said the conspiracy was linked to the long-standing rivalry between Rajesh Bawania and Naveen Bali gangs, which has already claimed several lives, including those of Ajay alias Bahadur, in which main accused Ankit, Son-in-law of Rajesh Bawania, was named in the FIR No. 442/2023, under Section 302 of IPC, PS Kanjhawala, and the murder of Dharamvir alias Billu, an associate of the Naveen Bali gang. In retaliation, Naveen Bali allegedly masterminded this new plot from inside jail.

The three accused had been checked into the Hotel on August 11 and conducted multiple recce on the motorcycle before the arrest.

"This arrest is a milestone in preventing another potential gang war murder in Delhi. A plot masterminded from jail has been uncovered, which will enhance the vigilance of security agencies. The timely action by Head Constable Harish not only saved an innocent life but also thwarted a major gang conspiracy," Delhi Police said in a statement.

Further investigation is underway, they added. (ANI)

