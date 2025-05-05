New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Following a home ministry directive for mock drills amid rising Indo-Pak tensions in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, senior officials of the Delhi Police have asked all DCPs to prepare detailed plans for the preparations, sources said on Monday.

They said the deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) have started holding meetings with senior police officers to strengthen patrolling in the national capital.

"We have already increased day and night patrolling in the city. We have deployed paramilitary forces, along with police personnel, at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Security has already been beefed up in the city. The DCPs are personally monitoring the arrangements in their districts. They are holding meetings with assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) and station house officers (SHOs)," a source said.

A senior officer said in view of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and the heightened threat perception across the country, police have undertaken robust security measures aimed at maintaining law and order as well as ensuring public safety.

"Senior officers of all the districts are personally overseeing the field-level deployments. They are coordinating with the ACPs and SHOs concerned, and guiding their teams to ensure optimum utilisation of resources at the police station level. Their continuous ground presence enhances operational efficiency and ensures quick resolution of the concerns of the staff as well as the public," another officer said.

He added that to ensure round-the-clock vigilance, foot patrolling has been significantly enhanced, particularly during the evening and night hours. Special patrol units have been mobilised to cover key areas, including Connaught Place, India Gate, Janpath, Yashwant Palace, Gole Market and other vital installations. Enhanced presence of personnel in the form of motorcycle patrols and special pickets in high-density areas ensure constant police presence, the officer said.

This has been coupled with interactive policing, wherein beat officers engage with shopkeepers, commuters and residents to address concerns and raise alertness.

"During the mock drills, teams will ensure the deployment of the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and dog squads, continuously conducting anti-sabotage checks in high-footfall areas, such as Palika Bazaar, Janpath, Khan Market, and near government buildings," the officer said.

He further said that rigorous anti-terror measures have been undertaken, vehicle-checking drives are being carried out and multiple pickets and checkposts have been erected at key access-control points.

Comprehensive vehicle checking is being carried out to detect suspicious people, the officer said, adding that the staff has been directed to pay special attention to rental and unregistered vehicles.

"Meetings are being conducted with members of resident welfare associations (RWAs), market welfare associations (MWAs), nagarik suraksha samitis as well as private security guards posted at vital installations for direct engagement. They are very important and they have been asked to contact senior police officers immediately in any concerning condition. They are also being briefed on the importance of maintaining heightened vigilance and immediately reporting any suspicious activity," the officer said.

Another officer said police are already conducting meetings with the staff of hotels and their cooperation is being sought to ensure a meticulous verification of all visitors staying on their premises.

"We urge all residents and visitors to remain vigilant and encourage them to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or through the emergency number," the officer said.

The measures to be taken during the drill include the operationalisation of air-raid warning sirens and training civilians on civil-defence aspects to protect themselves in case of a "hostile attack", the officers said.

The other measures are provisions for crash-blackout measures, early camouflaging of vital plants and installations and updating and rehearsing evacuation plans.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been holding a series of high-level meetings, including with top defence functionaries, as India weighs its options for countermeasures against the terror attack near south Kashmir's Pahalgam that has left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

Modi has vowed to pursue the perpetrators of the terror strike and those who took part in its conspiracy to the "ends of the earth" to inflict punishment on them "beyond their imagination".

