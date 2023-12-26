New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Tuesday evening received a call about a blast near the Israel embassy located in the New Delhi district, officials said.

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, the call was received at 5.47 pm and was transferred from the PCR (police control room) of the Delhi Police.

Police and fire department officials are at the spot and a search operation is underway, they said.

