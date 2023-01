Nuh (Haryana), Jan 14 (PTI) A Delhi Police head constable was among three people arrested in Nuh in Haryana for their alleged involvement in cow smuggling, police said on Saturday.

Two cows and a four-wheeler were recovered from their possession. All three were produced in a city court which sent them to judicial custody, the police said.

Also Read | Vice President @JagdeepDhankhar Arrived in Mumbai Today. At Mumbai Airport, VP Was … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

The arrested accused were identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Mitraon in Delhi; Yogesh Kumar Meena, a native of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan; and Aamir, a resident of Cheela village in Nuh district.

Meena is a head constable of Delhi Police posted at Mohan Garden police station in Dwarka, the police said.

Also Read | Pongal 2022 Greetings: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin Greet People on Pongal Eve.

Based on a tip-off, the police put up a barricade Wednesday night and stopped a vehicle near Bhajlaka village in Tauru.

On seeing police personnel, the accused tried to escape leaving their vehicle in which two cows were kept tied.

Soon after, the police nabbed the trio.

An FIR was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015 at Sadar Tauru police station.

"The arrested accused were produced in a city court which sent them to judicial custody. Further probe is underway," Sadar Tauru police station SHO Arvind Kumar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)