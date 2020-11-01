New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) A Delhi Police Head Constable was killed after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a mini truck in Northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar on Sunday, police said.

Durgesh Kumar (40) was posted at Preeti Vihar police station, they said, adding that the driver of the mini truck has been arrested.

According to the police, Kumar, who was on his bullet motorcycle, was allegedly hit by the mini truck near Shamshan Ghat. The driver managed to escape from from the spot.

Kumar was taken to Dr Hegdewar Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, a senior police officer said.

"We have registered a case under section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the driver," said Ved Prakash Surya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).

The driver has been identified as Naresh Kumar, a resident of Saboli village here, he said.

Kumar lived with his wife and two children -- a 13-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter -- at Ashok Nagar, police said.

