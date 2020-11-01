New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated Bharatnet project service in over 300 village panchayats through video conferencing, state-run Bharat Broadband Network Limited said on Sunday.

Also Read | Who Is Harpreet A De Singh, The Alliance Air CEO? Know About India’s First Woman Pilot to Head an Airliner.

Along with the Bharatnet, Khattar also inaugurated wifi chaupal- wifi service in rural areas, at a function organised by the district administration of Karnal.

Also Read | IBPS SO 2020 Notification Released at ibps.in: Over 600 Posts Up For Grab; Know Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit And Important Dates.

"The chief minister (Khattar) inaugurated BharatNet Project in over 300 gram panchayats (GPs) through Video Conferencing. On the occasion CM praised the work executed by BBNL in BharatNet-Haryana Project. CM also talked to Sarpanch and Atal Sewa Kendra incharge (VLE) of over 10 GPs," Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) said.

According to the BBNL, which manages and monitors BharatNet roll out, every GP in Haryana is getting bandwidth of up to 250 megabit per second.

BBNL said that sarpanchs praised the BharatNet citing examples of many of villagers settled in metros, attending office, schools during lockdown from their village homes.

"Haryana is one of the few states where 100 per cent of the GPs have been provided broadband connectivity by laying of optical fibre cable under BharatNet. This is to achieve the ultimate objective of social inclusion and reducing digital divide by making available at an affordable price, broadband to rural citizens and institutions," BBNL chairman and managing director Sarvesh Singh said.

He said that already more than 5,000 gram panchayats of the state have been provided with Wi-Fi Hotspots and fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connections.

"In these GPs, more than 25,000 FTTH connections have been provided to schools, anganwadis, ration shops, health and welfare centres, police stations, post offices, gram panchayat buildings and other government institutions, CSC/VLE centres and also to private persons," Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)