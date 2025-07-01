New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The South West District Police's Cyber Cell has apprehended a 24-year-old individual, Malya Das, for allegedly duping senior citizens by posing as a representative of a telecom company and asking them to update their KYC details.

"The accused used a unique modus operandi, where he would trick victims into installing the TeamViewer app, gaining access to their mobile phones and siphoning off money. He would then use the stolen funds to play online games," said a police official.

Also Read | Bhopal Shocker: Under Alcohol Influence, Man Strangles Live-In Partner to Death After Heated Argument in Madhya Pradesh, Hides Body in Borewell; Arrested.

The police received a complaint in 2021 regarding a financial fraud of Rs 1,51,700. After a thorough investigation, the team traced the accused's identity and location. Despite initial attempts to evade capture, Malya Das was finally apprehended in a raid conducted in West Medinipur, West Bengal.

Malya Das, a resident of West Medinipur, West Bengal, is a school dropout who had previously been involved in a similar cheating case in Kolkata. The police have revealed that his HDFC account was used to redeem the duped money.

Also Read | Sigachi Chemical Factory Blast Update: Death Toll in Explosion at Chemical Factory in Telangana’s Sangareddy Rises to 34, CM Revanth Reddy To Visit Accident Site Today.

The police are still investigating the case and working to apprehend the accused's associate, Toofan. Further investigation is underway to unravel the full extent of the accused's involvement in similar crimes.

Meanwhile, in a major crackdown on the illicit cigarette trade, the Delhi Police's Operations Cell in South West District has busted a godown storing banned tobacco products and arrested two men involved in its distribution, an official statement said.

A total of 94,000 packets of foreign cigarettes lacking the mandatory health warnings and MRP as required under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) were seized during the raid.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Parikshit (22), the owner of the godown and a resident of Vasant Kunj, and PP Chengappa (40), a resident of Kodagu district in Karnataka, the release added.

Acting on specific intelligence, the police team raided a basement godown located in a house in Nangal Dewat, Vasant Kunj on June 27. The operation was part of a larger campaign being carried out in the South-West District to curb the supply of illicit liquor and tobacco products in Delhi.

According to police, the recovered cigarettes were intended for distribution across Delhi-NCR and parts of South India. During interrogation, the accused confessed to importing these products from foreign countries, including Greece and Dubai.

The police recovered a total of 94,000 packets of foreign-made cigarettes from the basement godown. These included 13,000 packets of L&B Original Silver packed in 13 cartons, 5,000 packets of King Size Mayfair in 5 cartons, 50,000 packets of Richmond King Size Real Blue stored in 50 cartons, and 26,000 packets of Richmond King Size packed in 26 cartons. None of the packets carried the mandatory health warnings or Maximum Retail Price (MRP) markings as prescribed under the COTPA Act.

Following the seizure, a case has been registered at Vasant Kunj South Police Station under FIR No. 276/25, invoking Sections 7, 14, and 20(2) of the COTPA Act. Both accused have been taken into custody. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)