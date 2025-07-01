India News | Delhi Police Holds Ceremonial Parade to Mark Its Fourth Commissionerate Day

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) To mark its fourth Commissionerate Day, the Delhi Police held a ceremonial parade at the new Police Lines in Kingsway Camp Ground on Tuesday.

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who took the salute as chief guest, congratulated the medal winners and participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora highlighted the achievements of the city's police.

"Under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, the police have destroyed drugs worth more than Rs 9,000 crore in 2024. Till June this year, they have destroyed more than 4,900 kilograms of drugs," Arora said.

