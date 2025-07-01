India News | Delhi Police Holds Ceremonial Parade to Mark Its Fourth Commissionerate Day

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. To mark its fourth Commissionerate Day, the Delhi Police held a ceremonial parade at the new Police Lines in Kingsway Camp Ground on Tuesday.

  • Festivals
    Maharashtra Krishi Din 2025 Wishes and HD Images: Share Messages, Farming Greetings, Quotes and Wallpapers To Celebrate Agriculture Day Maharashtra Krishi Din 2025 Wishes and HD Images: Share Messages, Farming Greetings, Quotes and Wallpapers To Celebrate Agriculture Day
  • Videos
    Fact Check: Are Amazon Dating App and Website Real or Fake? Know Truth As Netizens Fall for ‘Online Dating Site’ Made as Part of Joke Fact Check: Are Amazon Dating App and Website Real or Fake? Know Truth As Netizens Fall for ‘Online Dating Site’ Made as Part of Joke
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Delhi Police Holds Ceremonial Parade to Mark Its Fourth Commissionerate Day

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. To mark its fourth Commissionerate Day, the Delhi Police held a ceremonial parade at the new Police Lines in Kingsway Camp Ground on Tuesday.

    Agency News PTI| Jul 01, 2025 10:50 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Delhi Police Holds Ceremonial Parade to Mark Its Fourth Commissionerate Day

    New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) To mark its fourth Commissionerate Day, the Delhi Police held a ceremonial parade at the new Police Lines in Kingsway Camp Ground on Tuesday.

    Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who took the salute as chief guest, congratulated the medal winners and participants.

    Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 01, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

    Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora highlighted the achievements of the city's police.

    Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 01 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

    "Under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, the police have destroyed drugs worth more than Rs 9,000 crore in 2024. Till June this year, they have destroyed more than 4,900 kilograms of drugs," Arora said.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    India News | Delhi Police Holds Ceremonial Parade to Mark Its Fourth Commissionerate Day

    New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) To mark its fourth Commissionerate Day, the Delhi Police held a ceremonial parade at the new Police Lines in Kingsway Camp Ground on Tuesday.

    Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who took the salute as chief guest, congratulated the medal winners and participants.

    Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 01, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

    Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora highlighted the achievements of the city's police.

    Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 01 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

    "Under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, the police have destroyed drugs worth more than Rs 9,000 crore in 2024. Till June this year, they have destroyed more than 4,900 kilograms of drugs," Arora said.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    anupamaa
    500+K+ searches
    crizac
    500+K+ searches
    jio financial services share price
    2000+K+ searches
    ireda share
    200+K+ searches
    maiwand champions v mahipar stars
    200+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results

    Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Series First Sale Will Begin Today in India for ‘Champagne Gold’ Colour Variants; Check Specifications, Features and Likely Price

  • Waaree Energies Share Price Today, July 1: Waaree Energies Limited Stocks Open on a Negative Note, Fall by INR 41.90 in Early Trade

  • Nothing Phone 3 Launch Today in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Processor; Check Time, Expected Price, Specifications and Features of New Nothing Smartphone

  • Was Samruddhi Expressway Flooded After Heavy Rainfall in Maharashtra? Videos of Waterlogging on Adjoining NH-548C Ramp and Underpass Circulated With Fake Claim About Samruddhi Mahamarg, Here’s a Fact Check

  • Maharashtra Krishi Din 2025 Wishes and HD Images: Share Messages, Farming Greetings, Quotes and Wallpapers To Celebrate Agriculture Day

  • Gensol Engineering Share Price Today, July 1: Stocks of Gensol Engineering Limited Rise by 4.99% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE

    • Read More

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    anupamaa
    500+K+ searches
    crizac
    500+K+ searches
    jio financial services share price
    2000+K+ searches
    ireda share
    200+K+ searches
    maiwand champions v mahipar stars
    200+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel