India News | Delhi Police Inspector Found Dead in Car

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) A Delhi Police inspector was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his car in Keshav Puram area here on Saturday, police said.

Inspector Vishal Khanwalkar, 45, was a 1998-batch officer. He was posted at Delhi Police's Special Cell, they said.

Also Read | India to Be Called 'Bharat' From June 15? Viral Message Claiming The Same on Twitter is Fake, Here's The Fact Check.

At 4.20 pm, police received information regarding an unconscious person lying in a car at Rampura main road in Keshav Puram, following which a team rushed to the spot, they said.

Police took the officer to BJRM hospital where he was declared dead.

Also Read | Mumbai's Dharavi Area Reports 10 New COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 6, 2020.

During inquiry, it was found that the car was parked in front of a shop in Rampura around 11 am, a senior police officer said.

Khanwalkar's family has been informed and further investigation is in progress, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)