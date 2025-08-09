New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): The Delhi Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory on Saturday following a wall collapse under the Masoodpur Flyover near Vasant Kunj.

Traffic Police advised commuters travelling from the Mehrauli side towards Mahipalpur to take the alternate route via Aruna Asaf Ali Marg-- from Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, to reach Mahipalpur and avoid the affected stretch.

Also Read | Drug Bust in Delhi: Police Bust Drug Cartel Supplying Alprazolam; 2 Arrested, INR 1 Crore Worth Seized.

"Kindly follow the directions of traffic police personnel deployed in the area," they said on X.

Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday. Areas including Vasant Kunj, RK Puram, Connaught Place, and Minto Bridge are experiencing intense showers. Waterlogging was reported at Panchkuian Marg owing to continuous rainfall in the National Capital since early morning.

Also Read | Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin Meeting: India Endorses US-Russia Summit in Alaska, Cites PM Narendra Modi’s ‘This Is Not an Era of War’ Remark.

Rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR, bringing traffic to a standstill near AIIMS. Slow vehicular movement and congestion are seen near the Barapullah bridge following heavy rainfall in the national capital. Many areas in Delhi are waterlogged after the torrential downpour.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Saturday's forecast predicts a "thunderstorm with rain." The maximum temperature is expected to be 36 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is expected to be 27 degrees Celsius. As per IMD, Delhi will experience rain with thunderstorms till August 12. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)