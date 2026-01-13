New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Delhi Police have launched 'Operation Gang Bust', a 48-hour-long intensive crackdown against gangs and organised criminals across the national capital, resulting in the arrest of more than 500 criminals linked to various gangster networks, according to the police statement on Tuesday.

Officials said that the operation was conducted simultaneously across multiple districts of the national capital city with the objective of dismantling active gang modules, curbing violent crime and preventing inter-gang rivalry.

During the operation, police teams conducted raids, searches, and targeted operations at identified hotspots and hideouts of gang members and their associates. Several habitual offenders and absconders wanted in cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery and arms offences were apprehended, according to the police.

Senior officers closely monitored the operation, directing district and specialised units to ensure "coordinated" action and "swift" execution. The operation aimed at sending a strong message to gangsters and criminal elements operating in the city, according to the police.

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi Police's team of Special Cell arrested three shooters of the Himanshu Bhau gang in an attempt to murder case, which occurred in the Bawana area, officials said.

According to the Delhi Police, the police also recovered various weapons, including a sophisticated pistol and three live cartridges, from each of the accused persons. Additionally, one stolen motorcycle has also been recovered from the accused.

Vicky Haddal, a resident of Pooth Khurd, was operating the Himanshu Bhau gang from abroad. Due to personal enmity, Haddal allegedly instructed the arrested accused to fire at Yamin Chandu, a resident of Sultanpur Dabas, to avenge the murder of his uncle, Dharambir, who was earlier killed by Yamin Chandu's nephew, the police stated.

On December 8, while Yamin Chandu was travelling towards Sultanpur Dabas, the accused were waiting near a community centre on a motorcycle. They deliberately hit his scooty, causing him to fall, and then opened fire on him. However, Yamin escaped unhurt. Investigations later revealed that the accused had conducted a recce of the area a day before the incident.

Subsequently, acting on specific information about the movement of shooters associated with the Himanshu Bhau gang in the Rohini area, police apprehended three gang members, Punit, Aniket and Mohit on January 3.

The accused have been arrested in accordance with the law, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

