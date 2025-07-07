New Delhi [India], July 7(ANI): In a breakthrough, the Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday arrested two members of the notorious Gogi Gang and apprehended a minor in connection with a recent firing incident in Rohini.

The accused, identified as Umesh Sharma (21) and Sunil alias Sunny (22), along with a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL), were found in possession of illegal firearms and live cartridges.

According to officials, the trio was wanted in connection with a firing incident that occurred on June 9 in Sector 16, Rohini, under the jurisdiction of the K.N. Katju Marg police station. Multiple rounds were fired at vehicles parked outside a residence, allegedly to intimidate locals on behalf of the gang.

The operation began on June 13 when a team from the Trans Yamuna Range received specific inputs regarding the movement of Umesh Sharma, who was reportedly carrying illegal arms and expected to arrive in the Tikri Khurd area. Acting swiftly, the team laid a trap near Tikri Khurd village road and apprehended Sharma. A semi-automatic pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from him. Police also seized a motorcycle allegedly used in the Rohini firing.

During questioning, Sharma revealed that he, along with Chirag alias Kala, Sunny, and the minor, had carried out the attack. Based on his statement, the CCL involved in the case was also apprehended.

Efforts to track down the remaining accused continued, and on June 27, police received another tip-off about Sunny's presence in the Kalam Chowk area of Narela. A trap was laid, and he was arrested with a semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges. Another motorcycle used in the firing was also recovered.

Police said that further investigation is underway. (ANI)

