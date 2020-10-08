New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Four alleged criminals were injured in an encounter with a team of Special Cell Staff, South West Range (SWR) near Hanuman Chowk, Deep Vihar in the area of Begumpur police station on Thursday morning.

According to the Special Cell, SWR the wanted criminals belonged to the Lawrence Bishnoi Kala Jathedi Gaon Gang.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: India Turns Down Dr Reddy’s Lab Proposal to Test Russia’s Sputnik V in Large Study, Says Report.

The four criminals identified as Rohit, Amit, Ravinder Yadav and Sunil sustained multiple gunshot injuries for whose treatment they were moved to the Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.

The police claimed to have recovered the car being used by the accused along with four automatic pistols, 70 live cartridges, two country-made pistols with 10 live cartridges, three bulletproof jackets and helmets each from the possession of the accused.

Also Read | Ashwani Kumar’s Suicide Note Says He Ended Life Due to Disease, Disability: Himachal Pradesh DGP.

The operation was launched based on specific information received by the police team regarding the movement of the accused to attack a rival gang member.

Following this, the police laid out a trap on Khera Gaon to Sector 26, Rohini.

At around 3:30 am the car with the criminals approached the spot, and they tried to flee from the spot but were overpowered by the police team.

The criminals had also fired close to 22 rounds on the police team, while the team fired 28 in response.

The accused were wanted in more than a dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery and firing.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)