Visuals from the spot (Photo: Screengrab of the video shared by Delhi Police)

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): A shooter affiliated with the notorious Bhau gang was apprehended by the Delhi Police Special Cell following an encounter in near Begumpur area on Tuesday night, officials said.

The accused, identified as Deepak, sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the exchange of fire and was subsequently arrested. According to Delhi Police, Deepak is wanted in connection with a murder case in Haryana's Rohtak and had been evading arrest for several weeks.

The officials of the Special Cell had received information about the accused Deepak's visit in the North Delhi area, following which they laid a seizure. When the shooter was signalled to stop, he opened fire on the police team in an attempt to escape. In self-defence, the police team shot him in the leg, following which he was arrested on the spot.

The accused Deepak, was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Following his arrest, the police team also recovered a stolen motorbike and a country-made pistol along with live cartridges from his possession.

Further investigation is underway in the matter.

Earlier on the late night of June 2, Delhi Police apprehended two wanted criminals involved in serious crimes in two separate encounters in South East Delhi.

According to an official, the first encounter took place in Jaitpur, where police arrested Asif, who was accused of attacking Delhi Police Head Constable Karan Mavi on May 27.

The second shootout occurred in the Kalindi Kunj area, where another accused, Rajpal, was injured during an exchange of fire.

The accused were injured during the encounters and were immediately sent to the hospital for treatment.

The Jaitpur encounter involved Asif, who had attacked HC Karan Mavi in Jaitpur just a few days ago. He was tracked down and caught during a late-night operation by the police.

In a separate operation, the second encounter took place in Kalindi Kunj, where Rajpal, accused of kidnapping and murdering a girl on May 30, was nabbed by the police. During the shootout, bullets struck the bulletproof jacket of SI Shubham from the Special Staff team. A case has been registered under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (ANI)

