New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): A Delhi Police team apprehended two members of the "Gala Ghotu Gang" after a brief encounter. They were involved in a robbery case.

The weapon of offence, i.e., a country-made pistol along with one empty cartridge, one live cartridge and one robbed mobile phone of the complainant were recovered from their possession.

Speaking to ANI, DCP North-West Bhisham Singh said, " On 25.08.2025, a complainant reported that on the intervening night of 24/08/2025 at about 12:06 AM, while he was returning from Rohini to his residence at Malka Ganj on his motorcycle, he stopped near Prembari Pul, just before the ascent of Keshav Puram Flyover, to attend to nature's call. He parked his motorcycle on the left side without locking it and went down near the wall. Meanwhile, two unknown boys approached him from behind. One of them caught hold of him from behind and pushed him to the ground by holding his neck, while the other forcibly took away his belongings."

"The accused persons robbed his mobile phone and a purse containing ₹15,000 cash, Aadhaar card, ATM card, PAN card, RC of his motorcycle, driving license, and other documents. They also snatched his gold ring from his right-hand finger and fled from the spot", DCP Singh added.

In this regard, a case under Section 309(4)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at PS Keshav Puram.

Considering the gravity of the offence, several police teams were constituted to work out the case and apprehend the accused persons. DCP further said, "On 26.08.2025, secret information was received at PS Keshav Puram regarding the presence of absconding criminals involved in a robbery case registered at the police station. Acting swiftly, a dedicated team was formed".

The official said, "Acting on the tip-off, the police team reached near Hotel Lagoona & Banquet Hall, C-5 Block, Keshav Puram, where two suspicious persons were noticed sitting in a secluded spot. On seeing the approaching police party, and after proper self-introduction of the police team, one of the accused suddenly opened fire targeting HC Mohit, who narrowly escaped the gunshot".

Police said, "In a prompt act of self-defence, HC Mohit retaliated, causing a gunshot injury to the assailant on his right foot below the knee. The accused was immediately overpowered and apprehended by the team, along with the weapon of offence, i.e., a country-made pistol, one empty cartridge and one live cartridge. Simultaneously, his associate was also nabbed during the operation".

The accused were identified as Raju, aged 33, and Ravi, aged 30. Both the accused are residents of Delhi's Keshav Puram area.

Delhi Police said, "Upon interrogation, the duo were later identified as (1) Raju @ Ajay @ Kangaroo s/o Ranjit, r/o Valmiki Camp, Lawrence Road, Keshav Puram, Age 33 years, and (2) Ravi @ Gotia s/o Dinesh Yadav, r/o Lawrence Road, Keshav Puram, Age 30 years"

"Accordingly, a case u/s 109(1)/221/132/121(1)/317/3(5) BNS (307/186/353/332/411/34 IPC) and 25/27 Arms Act was registered at PS Keshav Puram and investigation was taken up", said the police

During interrogation, the accused persons confessed their involvement in the robbery case registered at PS Keshav Puram.

"On the instance of accused Ravi @ Gotia, robbed mobile phone of the complainant was recovered. Both accused were found habitual & active criminals, accused Raju @ Ajay @ Kangaroo was previously involved in 12 cases of arms act, snatchings, theft, NDPS and burglary & accused Ravi @ Gotia was previously involved in 07 cases of theft, arms act and robbery", said police.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited. (ANI)

