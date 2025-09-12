New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): The Delhi Police has arrested five individuals for illegally transporting the illicit liquour to Delhi from Faridabad, said officials on Friday. They have also seized 42 cartons containing 1,990 quarters of illicit liquor, 24 bottles of beer, and three camels used in the illegal transportation.

The operation was conducted after the team laid a trap and soon spotted the accused approaching on camels. Acting swiftly, the suspects were intercepted, leading to the seizure of 42 cartons of illicit liquor and 24 bottles of beer. All five individuals were arrested on the spot.

The camels employed in the smuggling attempt were rescued and are being handed over to animal welfare agencies in coordination with the relevant authorities, the officials said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed an unorthodox and calculated method of smuggling. Due to enhanced vigilance and detection efforts by Delhi Police along traditional smuggling routes, the accused deliberately shifted to using camels and forest tracks to avoid detection. By steering clear of motorable roads and police checkpoints, and utilising slow-moving camels to blend into the local terrain, they sought to smuggle liquor from Faridabad into Delhi without raising suspicion, the officials said.

This innovative modus operandi was a direct result of the increased police presence and effective enforcement along conventional routes, which forced the bootleggers to adapt and exploit less-monitored, remote areas for their illegal trade.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police team of Operations Cell on Thursday detained four illegal Bangladeshi migrants, including three women, from the Kapashera area.

The detained migrants have been identified as Farjana Akter, a resident of Dhaka; Nazma Begum, a resident of Jessore; Resma Aktar, a resident of Palpara; and Orko Khan, a resident of Kotwali Jessore.

According to police, information was received by Head Constable (HC) Sundar Singh regarding some illegal Bangladeshi female migrants roaming in the Kapashera area. Acting on this input, the team reached the spot, approached the suspected individuals, and asked for identification documents. During the enquiry, the four failed to produce valid documents. (ANI)

