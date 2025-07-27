New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a 22-year-old man, Karanbir alias Karan, from Punjab's Gurdaspur, on Sunday for his involvement in terror-related activities and an earlier grenade attack on a police station in Punjab.

The accused was linked to the banned terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

According to officials, Karanbir was arrested under the Arms Act in a case registered at the Special Cell Police Station, Delhi. During interrogation, he also confessed to his involvement in the grenade attack at Police Station Quila Lal Singh, Batala, which took place on April 7, 2025.

While speaking to ANI, DCP Special Cell Amit Kaushik said, "Special Cell, while developing intelligence regarding suspects involved in cases related to national security and simultaneously making efforts to identify and arrest accused persons involved in a case of the Arms Act of Special Cell, got information about one suspect, Akashdeep alias Bazz of Amritsar."

Akashdeep was arrested earlier from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on July 22, and was found to be involved in the Batala grenade attack as well. Following his arrest, he was taken into police custody remand, and his interrogation led investigators to Karanbir.

During the investigation, Karanbir revealed that he was in touch with a foreign-based handler of Babbar Khalsa through social media applications and had received instructions and money for carrying out terror activities. He also admitted that he had visited a West Asian country in 2024 and had facilitated the stay of two attackers at his house before they launched the grenade at the police station.

Karanbir's brother, Gursewak, who was also involved in the Batala attack, had already been arrested earlier.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently handling the grenade attack case.

A post claiming responsibility for the Batala police station grenade attack had been circulated on social media after the incident by Happy Passia, Mannu Agwan and Gopi Nawanshahria, all reportedly affiliated with Babbar Khalsa International, and also issued threats to Delhi.

Further investigations into the case are currently underway. (ANI)

